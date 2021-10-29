Advertisement

New owners of Red Carpet Inn property say they’re ready to make transformations

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Makayla Girodat and Renee Stevens did not believe they had a chance at winning the building that formerly housed the Red Carpet Inn.

However, after clutching the building for $54,100 in a Shawnee Co. auction this week, they said they are ready to make Topeka proud.

“We’re dreamers we can come here and have a vision and we can see all the potential this building could be to so many different people and investors and businesses,” Girodat said Friday.

“This place has so many possibilities that just trying to find that beneficial use is a challenge we’re super excited to take on.”

The pair believes the building is an architectural relic.

“An opportunity to purchase a property like this does not come around very often,” Stevens said.

“To construct a high-caliber building such as this one would be millions to construct.”

“They overbuilt this property, every floor is concrete all the way to the roof and steel,” Girodat added.

“It’d be millions to recreate and the way they gutted it already anybody knows doing an adaptive reuse project that’s one of the hugest expenses is cleaning up what’s already there so it’s just a beautiful blank slate.”

The building has been abandoned since the hotel closed 16 years ago.

Stevens and Girodat hope to create a new future for the building that best serves the city.

“We want Topeka to be proud of this again we want it to be a sense of pride,” Girodat said.

“It’s right off the interstate and we want people to say, ‘that’s a gorgeous building’ and just put a lot of love into it because we love our community and want to see it thrive, we love our downtown, we want to help with the revitalization of downtown and that was a big pull.”

The pair wants to hear from the community about how the building could be used besst.

Leave suggestions on 914madison.com.

