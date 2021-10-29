Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class
FILE - TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday,...
Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
13 NEWS This Morning Halloween - DIY Cat Costume
13 News This Morning Halloween - DIY Cat Costume
13 NEWS This Morning Halloween - Spider Eggs, Monster Smiles
13 News This Morning Halloween - Spider Eggs, Monster Smiles
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime