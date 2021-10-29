Lieutenant Governor congratulates Rhonda Harris as Women of Influence honoree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following Thursday night’s festivities Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland congratulated Rhonda Harris on her Women of Influence award.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says he congratulated Rhonda Harris on Friday, Oct. 29, for being named the Distinguished Mentor Honoree at the Seventh Annual Women of Influence Awards. He said Harris was honored on Thursday, as well as other Women of Influence winners, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel as part of the event presented by the Greater Topeka Partnership and The Women’s Initiative.

“Congratulations to our own Rhonda Harris for being recognized as the Distinguished Mentor,” Toland said. “Rhonda’s outstanding leadership and service to the people of Kansas, especially the women and minority business community, has not gone unrecognized. She is a distinct difference-maker every day, and our state is extremely fortunate to have her leading these critical efforts at the Department of Commerce.”

Toland said Harris is the Director of the Office of Women and Minority Business Development at the Kansas Department of Commerce. She has served in the role for the last 22 years, with a total of 36 years with the State of Kansas. He said she currently serves on several committees and boards related to women and minority business development efforts and was recently chosen to serve as a character member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board for NetWork Kansas.

Harris earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from Baker University and a Master’s in Industrial Psychology with an emphasis in Business from Emporia State University. She is also a certified Economic Development Finance Professional.

“I am truly grateful to be the recipient of this award, as it represents the importance and worth that we place on preparing our next generation,” Harris said. “Mentoring is one of many ways to assist growing entrepreneurs, especially women and minorities, reach their full potential, and I am honored to be a part of their journeys.”

Toland said the Women’s Initiative is an umbrella program under the Greater Topeka Partnership which promotes efforts to empower, educate and celebrate women.

“A distinguished mentor is a woman who advises other women in order to help them advance and develop their own path to academic and professional success. She generously shares her time to be accessible to the mentees. A distinguished mentor imparts guidance and expertise in encouraging and critiquing the mentee’s leadership, training and other scholarly works. She encourages mentees in networking activities with other professionals, as well as promotes and makes others aware of the contributions and value of their mentees,” said the Women’s Initiative.

Every year, Toland said one or two honorees could receive the prestigious Distinguished Mentor award, however, in 2021 Harris was the sole honoree.

13 NEWS’s own Melissa Brunner was honored with Woman of Influence along with Lucy Opit from Midwest Barber College. Other award winners are as follows:

Outstanding Entrepreneur - Cheryl Clark from Dare to Dream

Breakthrough Business - Leslie Fleuranges from Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel and Darlene Morgan from Milk & Honey Coffee Co.

Community Service - Lauren Tice from the Office of Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers

Rising Star - Grace Clinton from Helping Hands Humane Society

Education - Carla Pratt from Washburn University School of Law

Emeritus - Kak Eli-Schneider from Washburn Rural High School

