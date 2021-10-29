Advertisement

Lewis Toyota donates $20,000 to Topeka first responders

Lewis Toyota of Topeka presents check to Topeka Police, Fire Dept.
Lewis Toyota of Topeka presents check to Topeka Police, Fire Dept.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dealership celebrated National First Responders Day in a big way.

Lewis Toyota of Topeka wanted to show their appreciation for our local responders and the work they do for the community. A check was presented for $20,000 dollars, that’s $10,000 each for the Topeka Fire and Police Department.

“Today we get to give back, bring the community together,” Internet Manager Niki Leduc said. “We’ve been here for 50 years plus, that’s something we stand by with supporting our local community.”

