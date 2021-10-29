LaTurner introduces federal bill to prohibit hospitals from adding DNRs to child charts without permission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to prohibit medical providers from adding DNRs to minor patients’ charts without parental consent is being brought to the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Jake LaTurner.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) says recently he introduced the Simon Crosier Act, which would prohibit medical providers from adding a DNR to a minor’s medical chart without parental consent. He said the legislation would ensure parents’ rights remain intact and that they are fully involved in the decision-making process for their children.

“Sheryl and Scott Crosier had their parental rights stripped away in the final moments of their son’s life when doctors placed a DNR on Simon’s chart without their consent. Parents, not doctors, have the right to make crucial medical decisions in their child’s life no matter how difficult or dire the situation may be,” said Congressman LaTurner. “I am proud to have led the charge for Simon’s Law in the Kansas Senate, and I am just as proud to have introduced the Simon Crosier Act in Congress to prohibit this type of heartbreaking negligence from happening to any more American families.”

LaTurner said Simon Crosier was born on Sept. 8, 2010, to Sheryl and Scott Crosier. At three days old, he was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, a chromosomal condition associated with abnormalities in various parts of the body. Simon continued to fight for his life but passed away on Dec. 3, 2010.

LaTurner said only after Simon’s passing did Scott and Sheryl realize a do-not-resuscitate order, or DNR, in his medical chart without their consent or knowledge.

Sadly, the Congressman from Kansas said this is not an isolated incident. He said a study found 14% of physicians nationally have withheld or withdrawn medical care deemed futile without informing patients’ families. He said Simon’s death has spurred nine states to pass Simon’s Law with bipartisan and unanimous support, starting with Kansas in April 2017.

“I am honored and beyond excited to have this legislation introduced at the federal level,” said Sheryl Crosier. “A huge thank you to all involved for supporting this critical parental rights bill!”

LaTurner said Simon’s Act would enact the following:

Require providers to inform at least one parent or legal guardian of a physician’s intent to institute a DNR both verbally and in writing.

Either parent will have the authority to refuse consent for a DNR.

Parents will get a 48-hour period after notification before a decision is required to consent to a DNR.

Parents will be authorized to request a transfer for their child to another hospital and requires providers to provide care until the transfer is complete.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

