KBI arrests Sabetha man shot by officers

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sabetha man shot by officers earlier this month has been arrested by the KBI agents.

The Kansas Bureau of investigation says Kelly Hall, 38, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. He had been receiving hospital treatment, and was arrested upon his release.

A KBI release at the time of the incident said officers, from the Sabetha Police Dept. and Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, tried to convince Hall to exit his home. He eventually did, wielding a nail gun that he used to shoot at officers. Two officers, one from each agency, fired back and injured Hall.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

