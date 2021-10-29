Advertisement

Hearing set for former Topeka Councilman charged with domestic battery

Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a former Topeka City Councilman arrested for domestic battery.

According to Shawnee County court records, a Criminal Docket for Brendan Roy Jensen is scheduled for December 15, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Jensen is facing misdemeanor charges of Criminal restraint, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship, and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1,000.

Former Topeka City councilman jailed for domestic battery

Report from Sept. 14, 2021

Brendan Jensen, a former Topeka City Councilman was arrested Sept. 13, 2021 for domestic battery

The Topeka Police Dept. says Jensen was arrested for an incident that occurred on September 5, 2021 in the 800 block of S. Kansas Ave.

Jensen was elected to represent Topeka Council District 6 in April of 2015 and served one term which ended in January 2020.

