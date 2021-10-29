Advertisement

Grant aims to destigmatize mental health in KS Ag industry

FILE — (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
FILE — (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced a grant Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that aims to destigmatize mental health in the Kansas agriculture industry.

She said the state received a $500,000 grant to spread awareness for a website that offers Kansans resources to cope with ag-related stress.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers feed the world – they’re critical to society, and my administration will continue to use every resource available to support them,” Kelly continued saying, “I want to thank the USDA and the Kansas Department of Agriculture for prioritizing the mental health of Kansas’ agriculture community.”

The governor said the money will go toward promoting the statewide campaign for KansasAgStress.org, developing media content, and working to lower suicide rates in Kansas’ agriculture industry.

“Members of the Kansas agriculture community feel stress that comes from many directions, and it is important that mental health is not overlooked,” said Kansas Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary, Kelsey Olson. “These Kansans are valued members of their community and work hard to grow the food and fuel that supplies our state, nation, and world. We look forward to using this grant to support all the members of our Kansas ag family and to shine a spotlight on the urgency of mental health in agriculture.”

The USDA invested nearly $25 million for grants that support Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) State Department of Agriculture (SDA) projects.

