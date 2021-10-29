Friday forecast: Dry today, frost/freeze tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a rainy weather pattern the last 2 days, it’ll be dry today through the weekend before the next storm system brings precipitation to start the week.

As of now am keeping next week’s precipitation as all rain however there is a chance a wintry mix could occur. Because the latest models are keeping it light enough with minimal impacts didn’t want to add a snow chance to the 8 day to alarm you but know it’s possible.

It will definitely remain unseasonably cool next week especially with the cloud cover. There also is uncertainty on the temperatures by the end of the week and if it starts to warm back up or stays cool.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Cloud cover may be stubborn to clear out for areas along and east of HWY 75 as models differ on the timing so that’s why will go with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s for most spots however those stuck in the clouds will likely be stuck in the mid 50s. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Most spots have a frost advisory in effect with lows between 34-38 however a few spots near the Nebraska/Kansas border have a freeze warning where there’s a better chance to be around the freezing mark and possibly down to 30°. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Cover up any sensitive plants or bring them inside (WIBW)

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Halloween: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Trick or Treating forecast: Temperatures dropping in the 40s with light winds.

Next week will bring a couple rounds of light precipitation through mid-week as highs will be cool.

Taking Action:

A frost advisory is in effect tonight for most of northeast Kansas with a freeze warning for a few areas near the Nebraska border.

This weekend is looking nice with Saturday the warmer day. Please make sure to get outside in the afternoon hours at some point because we won’t get this warm for a while. Halloween won’t be bad either despite highs about 10° cooler in the afternoon (it could be worse). 40s in the evening.

Don’t be surprised if the forecast changes for next week as we fine tune the forecast. High confidence it will be chilly all week with highs for many spots in the 40s to at best low 50s and lows in the 30s possibly 20s. Precipitation will be light next week and am keeping it rain for now but a wintry mix can’t be ruled out at times.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.