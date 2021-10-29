Following state, federal approval, local COVID-19 vaccine providers start to administer booster, 3rd doses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following guidance from the CDC and KDHE, local vaccine providers will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and third doses.

The Shawnee County Health Department says this week the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Sunflower State to start to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots in addition to the Pfizer booster shots to eligible Kansans.

SCHD said the move follows guidance received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the same morning.

The Health Department said differences in authorized vaccine booster doses and eligibility are as follows:

Pfizer Moderna J&J Eligibility 65 years of age and older, 18+ who live in long-term care, 18+ who have underlying health conditions, 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings. 65 years of age and older, 18+ who live in long-term care, 18+ who have underlying health conditions, 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings. All recipients. Time between primary series and booster dose At least 6 months. At least 6 months. At least 2 months. Authorized Dosage 0.3mL (Full dose) 0.25mL (Half dose) 0.5mL (Full dose)

SCHD said residents are encouraged to discuss vaccine eligibility for booster doses with their medical provider. However, it said a letter or prescription from a qualified provider or workplace setting is not required. Residents are encouraged to bring their CDC vaccination cards as documentation of their primary vaccine series, however, this is also not required.

The Health Department said residents can get any type of booster vaccine, regardless of the primary vaccine series received.

SCHD said it continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves by getting vaccinated against the virus. It said many opportunities to get a vaccine continue to exist in the community and can be found easily HERE.

The Health Department said is offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters, in addition to other vaccines, at its Clinical Services Division at 2115 SW 10th Ave., by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 785-251-5700.

Children are required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and everyone who enters the building over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask. If accommodations for a medical condition are needed, residents should call 785-251-5700.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia also said it will start to administer booster vaccines. Starting Nov. 2, it said it will offer 3rd and booster doses of the Moderna and J&J vaccines for those eligible.

To schedule an appointment at Newman, click HERE or call 620-343-6801.

Newman also provided the following chart to help residents choose which shots they could be eligible for:

Pfizer Moderna J&J Vaccine type mRNA mRNA Viral vector Authorized age groups 12 and older 18 and older 18 and older Number of doses in initial series 2 2 1 Interval between doses in initial series 21 days 28 days N/A FDA status Approved Emergency Use Authorization Emergency Use Authorization Authorized 3rd dose Yes Yes N/A Interval between initial series and 3rd dose 28 days 28 days N/A Individuals who qualify for 3rd dose Moderate or severely immunocompromised Moderate or severely immunocompromised N/A Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood N/A Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system N/A Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) N/A Have advanced HIV infection (high viral load or low CD4 count) or untreated HIV infection Have advanced HIV infection (high viral load or low CD4 count) or untreated HIV infection N/A Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response. Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response. N/A FDA status Emergency Use Authorization Emergency Use Authorization N/A Authorized booster Yes Yes Yes Interval between initial series and booster 6 months 6 months 2 months Individuals who qualify for a booster 65 years and older 65 years and older 18 and older 18 and older who live in long-term care settings 18 and older who live in long-term care settings 18 and older 18 and older with underlying medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease (COPD, moderate-to-severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension), dementia/neurological conditions, diabetes (type 1 or 2), down syndrome, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension), HIV infection, immunocompromised state, liver disease, overweight/obesity, pregnancy sickle cell disease, thalassemia, current or former smoker, solid organ or stem cell transplant stroke or cerebrovascular disease, substance use disorders 18 and older with underlying medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease (COPD, moderate-to-severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension), dementia/neurological conditions, diabetes (type 1 or 2), down syndrome, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension), HIV infection, immunocompromised state, liver disease, overweight/obesity, pregnancy sickle cell disease, thalassemia, current or former smoker, solid organ or stem cell transplant stroke or cerebrovascular disease, substance use disorders 18 and older who work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, corrections workers, US Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers 18 and older who work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, corrections workers, US Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers FDA status Emergency Use Authorization Emergency Use Authorization Emergency Use Authorization

For questions about the vaccine, email CovidVaccine@snco.us.

