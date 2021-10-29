Advertisement

Emporia child injured in accidental shooting

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young boy is expected to be okay after an accidental shooting in Emporia early Friday morning.

According to the Emporia Police Dept., officers responded to Newman Regional Health for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say preliminary findings suggest the young boy accidentally shot himself.

The child’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Emporia Police say the child was later transferred to another hospital for care.

The boy’s name, age or address of the incident was not released.

