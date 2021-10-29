Advertisement

Dominique White’s family asking for $10 million in damages

(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28,...
(File) Family and friends of Dominique White gather outside the Topeka Police Dept. on June 28, 2018, to announce a civil suit filed against the agency.(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorneys for the family of Dominique White say the City of Topeka should pay $10 million in damages in White’s death in September of 2017.

In a pre-trial conference this week, White’s attorneys and Topeka City attorneys disagreed on a number of facts in the incident, in which officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey discovered a semiautomatic pistol in White’s pocket, and fired their weapons at him as he ran from them.

Attorney: White reaching for gun when he was shot by police

A still from the body cam footage shows Topeka Police Officers removing a weapon from Dominique...
Dominique White official autopsy report

Mackey and Cruse have been dropped from the civil lawsuit, but the City remains as a defendant. At dispute is whether the City’s training and practices regarding deadly force are Constitutional.

White’s attorneys contend White was running from Cruse and Mackey; made no threatening gestures; and did not reach for the handgun in his pocket. They blame the city for inadequate training on deadly force and contend the City did not properly investigate the officers’ actions.

The City disputes that narrative. They say White acted suspiciously; ignored officers’ commands; and reached for the gun in his pocket as he ran. City attorneys argue Cruse and Mackey had to make a split-second decision to fire, and had a reasonable belief White presented an imminent threat of serious physical injury to them.

Judge rules in favor of 2 Topeka Police Officers in shooting death of Dominique White

Topeka police were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries early Tuesday near S.W. 7th and...

White and Mackey were granted summary judgment by U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree earlier this year, which means the Judge did not find either officer acted outside legal guidelines and practices of the police department, and did not violate any constitutional standards.

White’s family is asking for $4,790 in funeral expenses and $10 million in damages from civil rights violations.

Judge Crabtree set December 1 as the deadline for dispositions and motions in case. A jury trial is scheduled for August 2, 2022.

Attorneys motion to add wrongful death count to Dominique White lawsuit

Dominique White's family file civil rights lawsuit

