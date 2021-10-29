Demand, support make this perfect time to consider career change to health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re thinking of a career change, now’s the time to consider health care.

Not only do they need you, but - because they need you - health care facilities have all sorts of help to get you the education and training you need.

Joe LeDosquet, an RN at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, never thought he’d end up in health care.

“My entire life was centered around art,” he said

Joe was 35-years-old, working as an artist, animator, and teacher, with five children, when he says he realized he was in the wrong profession, and told his wife he wanted to try nursing.

“She said, ‘It’s called a mid-life crisis. You should buy a Corvette, It’s cheaper!’” Joe laughed. “She finally said, ‘Try the CNA route - and don’t quit your day job - and, if this is really what you want, I’ll support you.’”

After his first shift, he was hooked.

“When I go home, I feel like I’ve done something worthwhile today,” Joe said.

Carol Perry, Stormont Vail senior vice president and chief nursing officer, says, even before the pandemic, the nation was an estimated 200,000 nurses short. Retirements and shifting priorities have added to the situation, as an aging population continues to increase patient loads.

“More than ever we need to get the right people in the career of nursing, not just nursing - any health care bedside, in-and-out-of-the-room-type providers,” she said.

Perry said health care facilities have stepped up their game. Many are offering scholarships and other programs to pay for education and training, even as you work. Perry said the Kansas Board of Regents partners with hospitals on one such program. Stormont also is launching a career counselor program.

“The flexibility with (moving into health care) - people need to know we will work with them in any way possible,” Perry said. “A lot of students can work, have some insurance, and still take care of their families and go to school.”

Perry says it’s a win for those non-traditional students changing careers, and it’s a win for their organization because it brings new perspectives to the workplace.

“I think it makes us a stronger team to have people from all different backgrounds,” she said.

Joe and his family are glad he didn’t look back.

“Job security for one - it’s definitely something that I never experienced as an artist! I’m in high demand suddenly, and people want me to stick around,” he said. “But in all honesty, it’s the feeling you get. Caring for people and helping people out - that’s its own reward right there.”

Topeka’s hospitals have hundreds of open positions right now.

Stormont has funding and scholarship assistance programs with the Kansas Board of Regents, Washburn Tech, and Washburn University. Learn program details by emailing recruitment@stormontvail.org.

Find area health care jobs:

Stormont Vail Job Openings

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus job openings

Newman Regional, Emporia job openings

Ascension Via Christi - Manhattan job openings

VA Eastern Kansas Health System job openings

