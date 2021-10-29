Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1st

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on utility payments avoid disconnection during winter months, will begin Monday, November 1st and run through March 31st.

During this time, the Kansas Corporation Commission said utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. They are also required to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service.

“Any residential customer with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements; however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact their gas or electric company to make those arrangements,” the KCC said.

Customers that need to make a payment plan must agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, and any applicable deposit to the utility. The Commission said the rest of the balance must be paid over the next 11 months, as well as the current monthly bill.

The KCC established the Cold Weather Rule in 1983 to prevent utility companies from disconnecting customers’ natural gas or electricity during extreme cold. It applies only to residential customers under the KCC’s jurisdiction.

You can find more information about the Cold Weather Rule on the Commission’s website.

