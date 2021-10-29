Bill to require cell phone providers to give information to authorities in dangerous situations introduced in Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to require cell phone providers to give location information to emergency services in situations that present death or immediate danger has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Jake LaTurner.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) says he introduced H.R. 5655, the Kelsey Smith Act, in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

Congressman LaTurner said the legislation, which has already passed in 30 states, would require wireless communication providers to give cell phone data to law enforcement officials when they respond to a call for emergency service or in an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or serious physical harm.

According to LaTurner, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) is the lead sponsor of a companion bill in the Senate.

“The tragic abduction and murder of Kelsey Smith is heartbreaking and should never happen again. The bipartisan Kelsey Smith Act would ensure law enforcement officers have the resources they need from cell phone providers to locate missing or abducted children. The fear of legal liability should never stand in the way of rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation,” said Rep. LaTurner (KS-02). “This commonsense legislation is already law in 30 states, and I am honored to lead the charge in the House of Representatives. I want to thank Greg and Missey Smith for their steadfast advocacy in fighting for these lifesaving measures.”

LaTurner said on June 2, 2007, Kelsey Smith was abducted in broad daylight from an Overland Park department store and murdered. He said the abduction was caught on the store’s security camera, leaving little doubt of the emergency nature of the situation.

Four days later, LaTurner said authorities were finally able to find Kelsey’s body after her wireless provider released call information from her cell phone. With this legislation, he said cell phone providers would be required to give this information to law enforcement as soon as possible to ensure officials can rescue victims in an emergency or life-threatening situation.

“We would like to thank Congressman LaTurner and the entire Kansas delegation for their continued effort in passing HR5655 - Kelsey Smith Act. This life-saving legislation has now passed in 30 states and the Smiths look forward to working alongside Congressman LaTurner, just as former Senator Greg Smith did in the Kansas Senate,” said Greg & Missey Smith, Kelsey’s parents.

LaTurner said the Kelsey Smith Act would make certain that a professional law enforcement official in the field, not a phone company, could find if a loved one is in an emergency situation. He said the privacy of every Kansan is important and the legislation strikes the appropriate balance between the ability of law enforcement to help those in grave danger, while also ensuring proper checks are in place to guard against government overreach.

“Kelsey Smith’s tragic abduction sent shockwaves through the Overland Park community and the country,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate Rep. LaTurner’s leadership in introducing this legislation in the House, and I urge my colleagues to support this legislation that would make certain our first responders have the tools they need to quickly locate people who have been abducted.”

LaTurner said original cosponsors of the bill include Reps. Sharice Davids (D-KS), Ron Estes (R-KS) and Tracey Mann (R-KS).

“The tragic loss of Kelsey Smith is still felt in our community, and my heart goes out to her family. This bill honors her legacy by ensuring that law enforcement have the tools to locate and rescue children in emergency situations,” said Rep. Davids (KS-03). “I am proud to join my colleagues to introduce this commonsense law and help Kansas join the 30 other states who have taken steps to secure the safety of their citizens.”

