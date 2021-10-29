Advertisement

A 501 teacher put her passion for physical therapy into a career

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kimberly Clouse knew early in her life, what career path she wanted to take.

“I ended up gravitating towards more with children and working with them so I kind of meshed the two worlds of physical therapy and working in pediatrics so I had five years of experience in a pediatric hospital in Kansas City,” she said.

Clouse is a school-based physical therapist, working with students who have special needs.

Her classroom activities look a little different than most --

“So working on balance whether they are having a difficult time on the playground like navigating over the mulch or climbing the equipment so we will simulate things like that in here if some of our students are struggling with stair negotiation we have a set of stairs behind you that will practice different activities where they have to put puzzles together, gave the pieces at the top of the stairs come back down,” Clouse said.

Clouse and her team see about twenty kids a day from throughout the district.

“We are seeing more of an age group that is delayed in their gross motor milestone, say they haven’t grasped the skipping concept or galloping it might be a gross motor delay or a defect that they were born with that we are just helping modify and adapt to their environment,” she said.

She says all the students share a common goal.

“We want them to make sure that they are meeting their milestones appropriately so in their development as they get older in age that they are strong enough to do some activities out in their environment to obtain a job later on in life and they can lift things with good body movement, that they can climb stairs, that they can do things in their occupation and be successful individuals for the rest of their life,”.

