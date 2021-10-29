$2.7 million heads to Kansas organizations to enhance equitability, health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2.7 million is headed to state organizations to help them create a more equitable and healthier Kansas.

The Kansas Health Foundation says its Board of Directors recently approved $2.7 million in grant funding to increase civic engagement and support chances to make Kansas communities more equitable and healthier.

KHF said the following awards were provided by the Board:

$1,788,540 - Direct Action and Research Training Center for the Faith-Based Civic Engagement Partnership with the Great Plains Conference of The United Methodist Church The funding will be administered over the next three years to help in Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties. Will charge congregations to move from mercy to justice ministry to hold systems accountable. The conference views justice work as a way to reduce racial and health disparities in disadvantaged communities.

$579,000 - Kansas Community Investment Fund Continuation Grant and matching funds from NetWork Kansas will create a $1 million fund to emphasize investments in projects that impact racial and health equity in Kansas. It will also increase funding to under-resourced areas and entrepreneurs who have been pressed by helping local philanthropy and economic development partners invest in efforts to provide a financial return and advance a more equitable and healthier state.

$298,393 - University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research for Grant Writing Assistance The funding will continue to provide grant writing and technical assistance to nonprofit organizations, state associations or coalitions, school districts, state agencies and tribal communities to pursue and obtain federal funding and national grant awards meant to advance racial equity, criminal justice reform, civic engagement and enhanced family support programming to improve health in Kansas.

$50,000 - KSVotes.org to Increase Civic Participation in 2022 Elections The funding will help the organization to continue to increase civic participation through the online voter registration and advance mail-in-ballot request tool. The website is now available in Spanish and will be promoted to younger voters and low-turnout communities to help increase voter registration and turnout.



The Foundation said it is based out of Wichita but has a statewide focus on its mission to improve the health of all Kansans. It said it envisions a culture in which every resident can make healthy choices where they live, work and play.

