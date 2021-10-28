When temperatures drop, gas bills will rise potentially says KCC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -When winter comes around, the temperatures are going to drop, and gas bills are going to rise.

“The information that we have posted to our website shows a potential to our national base is a 30% increase and a 6% increase on electricity prices,” said Jack McClanahan.

The increase stemmed from a variety of reasons.

“One of the prices run-ups was Hurricane Ida disrupted natural gas supplies this year and that was sided with the time folks are injecting gas into storage and storage helps set the level of where you are at and the level and the storage in below normal and there is a need for increased supply,” he said.

The less gas you use, the lower your bill will be--

“And there are some ways that consumers can make their homes more energy efficient at low cost or no cost that they can look at, turning the thermostat down, making sure they are sealing their windows and gaps in the doors, those types of things and water heater temperature,” said Linda Berry.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says they are aware consumers may have a tough time making due, so they have made resources available to help with payments.

“There are agencies that can provide financial assistance for people who are having troubling paying their bills now, they are scared of bills going up even higher but there are resources out there,” Berry said.

Also, a reminder that the cold weather rule, which is no utilities should be shut off when the temperature drops below 35 degrees, will become effective this Monday.

