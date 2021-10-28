Wednesday’s Child - Skylor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The best thing about Halloween is the candy... and the best place to find that is Hazel Hill.

14-year-old Skylor got to make some candy of his own while talking with Lori Hutchinson about family, football, and farming. Skylor talked about the things he does for fun, and what kind of family would make him as happy as a kid in a candy shop.

For more information on Skylor or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.