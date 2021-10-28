Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Skylor

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The best thing about Halloween is the candy... and the best place to find that is Hazel Hill.

14-year-old Skylor got to make some candy of his own while talking with Lori Hutchinson about family, football, and farming. Skylor talked about the things he does for fun, and what kind of family would make him as happy as a kid in a candy shop.

For more information on Skylor or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
Erinn Billups cheers at a Washburn University football game. (Hannah Meier/HNM Photo)
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Skylor
Wednesday's Child - Skylor
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat
Lori Hutchinson was able to take Jamie to Hazel Hill Chocolate and hear his story.
Wednesday’s Child - Jamie
Wednesday's Child - Jamie
Wednesday's Child - Jamie