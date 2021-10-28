Training, education included in Cybersecurity Task Force’s first set of recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Training and education are included in Kansas’ new Cybersecurity Task Force’s first set of recommendations.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the interim report from the Cybersecurity Task Force was released on Thursday, Oct. 28, with its first set of recommendations.

“These recommendations will help secure our data, strengthen our digital infrastructure, and grow our cybersecurity workforce – all while protecting Kansans’ privacy,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I want to thank the Cybersecurity Task Force for their hard work creating this report - I look forward to seeing the final recommendations this December.”

On July 13, Gov. Kelly said she signed Executive Order No. 21-25, which established the Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force to protect the state’s digital infrastructure. Made up of bipartisan members from throughout the Sunflower State in both public and private sectors.

Gov. Kelly said the team has spent the past three months meeting with stakeholders and subject matter experts to collect ideas for recommendations that will improve the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

The Kansas Governor said the Task Force has four subcommittees - Statewide Coordination and Collaboration, Workforce Development and Education, Cyber Incident and Disruption Response, and Strategic Vision and Planning.

Under the leadership of co-chairs Mike Mayta and Jeff Maxon, Gov. Kelly said the Task Force met bi-weekly with subcommittees meeting on alternate weeks.

“Thank you to everyone who played a role in putting this interim report together. To the many associations, educational institutions, and our State and Federal partners who took time to meet with us, your input and ideas provided the framework for many of these recommendations. Without your engagement, this would not have been possible,” said co-chairs Mike Mayta and Jeff Maxon. “Organizations across Kansas are doing the hard work to protect their data, educate their employees and the public, and develop a robust cybersecurity workforce. Through these recommendations, we hope to leverage and build upon their success and see it come together in a more whole-of-state approach.”

Gov. Kelly said the Task Force submitted its interim report to her on Oct. 5, with 45 recommendations for how state and local agencies can address cybersecurity challenges from a whole-of-state approach. She said recommendations include cybersecurity training, partnerships to support workforce development and cyber response, as well as education.

The Kansas Governor said the Task Force and its subcommittees will continue to meet throughout the fall as it prepares its next report, which is due in early December. She said the second report will include new recommendations and further development of the recommendations included in the first report.

To read the full interim report, click HERE.

Any feedback can be submitted to CyberTaskForce@ks.gov.

