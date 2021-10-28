Topeka teen accused of killing friend’s mother will be tried as an adult

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen accused of killing his friend’s mother in April will be prosecuted as an adult.

Judge Darian Denovish said in court he does not like waiving juveniles to adult status, but said the “law is the law” and told Amadeus Ballou-Meyer he needs to pay the price.

Judge Denovish considered eight factors when deciding if Ballou-Meyer needed to be prosecuted as an adult for the death of Hester Workman.

The factors include the seriousness of the offense, the sophistication of the crimes and the previous behavior of the defendant. All eight factors ruled in favor of the prosecution.

Workman was found dead in the garage of her home on James St. in Topeka on April 24. Security footage from neighbors showed a person running down the street with a baseball bat.

That person was later identified as Ballou-Meyer, a friend of Workman’s son.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay’s Office will now have to file the adult case.

Kagay said Ballou-Meyer’s charges will be the same in the adult case, which includes a premeditated first-degree murder charge. He says juvenile court limits the penalties that can be pursued, which is why his office took this course of action.

“When we come across something that merits a first-degree murder charge like we have in this case, we’re always going to seek to prosecute the individual as an adult so that’s what we’ve done here,” he said.

If found guilty, Ballou-Meyer could face life in prison.

Members of Workman’s family were present in Thursday’s waiver hearing. They did not wish to speak on camera, but told 13 NEWS they are relieved with the ruling and grateful for the work fo the detectives in this case.

Ballou-Meyer will also be prosecuted as an adult in a previous separate sex crimes case.

No trial date has been set yet.

