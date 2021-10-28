Advertisement

Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI

Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka Police Dept. is facing criminal charges after he was arrested for DUI on Tuesday.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Steven Dorsey Smith was booked into custody at 11:15 p.m. on October 26, 2021.

According to the arrest log, Smith was booked for a misdemeanor count of Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and was released the following day.

TPD confirmed Smith is employed as a police officer and it is aware of his off-duty arrest by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Department is conducting an internal investigation on the matter as Smith has been put on paid administrative leave.

This is a developing story.

