Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The director for the Topeka High Drumline is facing criminal charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

According to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections, Salvador Carlos Cruz was booked into custody at the Shawnee Co. Jail at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Cruz is facing one count of Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner.

Bond was set at $1,000, and according to the report a court date was scheduled for Dec. 8, 2021 at 9 a.m.

According to the school’s website, Cruz is director of the Topeka High Drumline, a “private ensemble that does performances independently.”

Cruz is listed as an employee of Topeka High School.

13 NEWS has reached out to USD 501 and the Topeka Police Dept. and is awaiting response.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.