Thursday forecast: Light rain with strong winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds will be accompanying light rain showers today. Gusts 40-50 mph will be common today so use caution driving especially in a high profile vehicle.

Models have slowed the storm system meaning some light rain showers will remain east of HWY 75 through tonight. Tomorrow through Sunday will be dry with the next storm system early next week.

Speaking of next week, it’s going to be chilly highs well below average for this time of year with 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s possibly 20s in a few spots especially toward the end of the week.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Rain likely especially east of a line from Seneca down to Emporia. Won’t be as heavy as yesterday. There may be afternoon sun around the Clay Center/Washington/Concordia area with highs in the upper 50s. Steady temperatures in the low 50s for those with the rain. Winds N 25-35, gusts around 45 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers continue east of HWY 75. Lows in the 40s. Winds N 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

The good news is the winds relax Friday night with light winds (around 10 mph) continuing this weekend. Temperatures warm up in the 60s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday for Halloween.

Next week remains some uncertainty so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes not only with temperatures but with precipitation chances (mainly Monday/Monday night).

Taking Action:

Rain lingers most of the day especially for areas east of Seneca down to Emporia. Strong winds with gusts out of the north 40-50 mph are likely so use caution as you’re driving east and west bound especially in high profile vehicles. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

This weekend is looking nice with Saturday the warmer day but Halloween won’t be bad either with 40s in the evening.

There are indications next week most spots will get down to the freezing mark and possibly even colder so stay tuned for that.



