Silent Film Festival returns to Grace Cathedral

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a fan of silent movies, Topeka’s “Silents in the Cathedral” is your big event of the year.

The 24th annual festival takes place 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Grace Cathedral, 701 SW 8th St.

They’ll be showing three short subjects, with the feature film “The Bells.” The 1926 film inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s poems stars Lionel Barrymore and Boris Karloff.

Admission is free, with popcorn and bottled water sold during the event. Bill Shaffer visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk more about it.

