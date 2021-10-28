Shawnee Co. COVID-19 indicator jumps to ‘substantial’ zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing more weekly cases in the latest COVID-19 community report.

Cases jumped from 209 to 267 within the last week.

There has been a high trend in incidence, increasing more than 25%. It is currently at 27.8%.

Case investigation stress is measured by the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date a case was reported. It is now in the moderate zone at 83%, jumping 1% from last week.

The percent of positive tests also increased from 5.2% to 5.9%.

Hospital stress remains high but has gone down from 2.8% to 2.3%.

And the summary indesx score is currently at 13.

