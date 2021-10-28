Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 indicator jumps to ‘substantial’ zone

Shawnee County is seeing more weekly cases in the latest COVID-19 community report.
Shawnee County is seeing more weekly cases in the latest COVID-19 community report.(SCHD)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing more weekly cases in the latest COVID-19 community report.

Cases jumped from 209 to 267 within the last week.

There has been a high trend in incidence, increasing more than 25%. It is currently at 27.8%.

Case investigation stress is measured by the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date a case was reported. It is now in the moderate zone at 83%, jumping 1% from last week.

The percent of positive tests also increased from 5.2% to 5.9%.

Hospital stress remains high but has gone down from 2.8% to 2.3%.

And the summary indesx score is currently at 13.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

A Lawrence man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday when he was struck by a passing sport...
Lawrence man seriously injured when struck by SUV on Interstate 70
City of Topeka street maintenance crews will conduct a winter operations “dry run" Thursday...
City snow crews hit Topeka streets for trial run on Thursday morniing
Evergy crews were working to restore power in Silver Lake after an outage early Thursday,...
Power restored after outage early Thursday in Silver Lake
Eastern viewing area
Rain continues