Shawnee Co. COVID-19 indicator jumps to ‘substantial’ zone
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing more weekly cases in the latest COVID-19 community report.
Cases jumped from 209 to 267 within the last week.
There has been a high trend in incidence, increasing more than 25%. It is currently at 27.8%.
Case investigation stress is measured by the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date a case was reported. It is now in the moderate zone at 83%, jumping 1% from last week.
The percent of positive tests also increased from 5.2% to 5.9%.
Hospital stress remains high but has gone down from 2.8% to 2.3%.
And the summary indesx score is currently at 13.
