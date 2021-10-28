Sen. Marshall requests additional Senate hearings with Kansas Union Members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Additional Senate hearing requests have been sent as Senator Roger Marshall doubles down on his attempts to get Kansas union workers to Capitol Hill to try to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates from disrupting the workforce.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, Oct. 28, he doubled down on his efforts to get Kansas union workers to Capitol Hill for hearings to discuss President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He said he sent additional requests to the leaders of the Senate Agriculture, Small Business and Energy Committees.

Sen. Marshall said these workers are at risk of losing their jobs as vaccination deadlines loom and in turn, will further exacerbate the labor shortage and supply chain crisis while stifling economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall said the hearing requests follow his numerous roundtable discussions in Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita with union workers who have been faced with the decision - job or jab.

“This vaccine mandate is a slap in the face to so many frontline workers that ran to battle during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue at hand should be immune versus non-immune, but this White House and the CDC refuse to acknowledge natural immunity and only care about vaccinated versus not vaccinated,” said Senator Marshall. “Many essential workers across America are being faced with the choice of job or jab, and we must do all we can to protect them from this extreme government overreach. Therefore I am requesting the leadership of my committees hold hearings and allow the union workers I met with to testify – their stories are powerful and must be heard.”

Earlier this week, Marshall said he sent a letter to request a hearing to Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray and Ranking Member Richard Burr to discuss the pending mandates.

Also earlier this week, Marshall said he helped introduce the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act to save essential workers from being fired due to the sweeping vaccination mandates. He said the legislation would ensure the economy remains open by protecting essential workforce personnel from being fired.

