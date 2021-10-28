Advertisement

Sen. Marshall grills Kansas bratwurst for Capitol Police in D.C. on National First Responders Day

Sen. Roger Marshall hosts a barbecue for Capitol Police on National First Responders Day on...
Sen. Roger Marshall hosts a barbecue for Capitol Police on National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, 2021.(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall hosted a barbecue for police on National First Responders Day with some Kansas bratwurst.

On National First Responders Day, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he grilled bratwurst for U.S. Capitol Police Officers. The bratwurst was brought to Washington, D.C., from Ellinwood Packing Plant in Ellinwood, Kan.

Sen. Marshall said he was joined at Capitol Police headquarters by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Rob Portman (R-Oh.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.)

