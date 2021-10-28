Residents of Olpe warned to boil water before consumption

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a break in a water line on Thursday afternoon, residents of Olpe have been warned to boil water before consuming it.

KVOE reports residents of Olpe have been warned to boil water before they consume it until further notice.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for Olpe on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, after a water line break on the transmission line from Emporia caused a loss of pressure to the distribution system and a potential loss of chlorine residuals.

Calls to the city clerk’s office began around 12:30 p.m. as the entire town has been left without service. The exact location of the break has yet to be found.

KVOE reports immediate plans are to find the break and have repairs made as soon as possible. The advisory and loss of service will not impact schools as the district was scheduled for a free day on Friday already.

Residents have been warned to boil water for at least one minute before they use it to drink or prepare food. Additionally, residents should flush their lines if tap water looks dirty by letting the water run until it is once again clear.

Residents should also get rid of any ice cubes and not use ice from a household ice maker, disinfect dishes using a combination of clear tapwater and one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

Water does not need to be boiled before bathing, but should still not be ingested.

