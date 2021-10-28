Advertisement

Power out in Silver Lake early Thursday

Evergy crews were working to restore power in Silver Lake after an outage early Thursday,...
Evergy crews were working to restore power in Silver Lake after an outage early Thursday, authorities said.(Evergy)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was out early Thursday in Silver Lake because of a blown transformer, authorities said.

The outage was reported at 4:55 a.m. and was affecting 606 Evergy power customers.

Officials said Evergy crews were on the scene and were working on making repairs as of 5:15 a.m.

According to the Evergy outage website, power is estimated to be restored as of 6:30 a.m.

strong winds were being reported in the Topeka area early Thursday, though it wasn’t known if they contributed to the blown transformer.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Eastern viewing area
Rain continues
KDHE reports fifth child death related to COVID
Skylor, 14 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Skylor