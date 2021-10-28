Power out in Silver Lake early Thursday

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was out early Thursday in Silver Lake because of a blown transformer, authorities said.

The outage was reported at 4:55 a.m. and was affecting 606 Evergy power customers.

Officials said Evergy crews were on the scene and were working on making repairs as of 5:15 a.m.

According to the Evergy outage website, power is estimated to be restored as of 6:30 a.m.

strong winds were being reported in the Topeka area early Thursday, though it wasn’t known if they contributed to the blown transformer.

