Patterson Legal’s “Give Back” award for October ‘goes to the dogs!’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal’s latest “Give Back” program award is going to the dogs - literally!

Tyler Patterson presented Jan Price of Saving Death Row Dogs a check for $1,000 during Thursday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas show. Price also spoke about what her organization does, and how the gift is appreciated.

The Patterson Gives Back program chooses a deserving non-profit each month to receive a donation. Learn about the program and nominate your favorite organization at www.PattersonGivesBack.org.

