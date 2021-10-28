Patterson Legal’s “Give Back” award for October ‘goes to the dogs!’
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal’s latest “Give Back” program award is going to the dogs - literally!
Tyler Patterson presented Jan Price of Saving Death Row Dogs a check for $1,000 during Thursday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas show. Price also spoke about what her organization does, and how the gift is appreciated.
The Patterson Gives Back program chooses a deserving non-profit each month to receive a donation. Learn about the program and nominate your favorite organization at www.PattersonGivesBack.org.
