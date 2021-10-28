Pair of crashes reported Thursday morning on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of crashes were reported within a few minutes of each other Thursday morning on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

In the first crash, which was reported around 10:15 a.m., a white car that was westbound on Interstate 70 near the S.W. MacVicar exit hydroplaned and struck the concrete median barrier.

The car had to be towed from the scene but the driver didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

A short time later, a car and pickup truck collided in the same area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the second collision, said no serious injuries resulted from that crash.

Several other collisions were reported Thursday morning on rain-slickened roadways in the Topeka area.

No serious injuries had been reported as of late Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.