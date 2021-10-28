Advertisement

NOTO gears up for Halloween

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is holding a Halloween trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the NOTO District.

DeAna Morrison of Amused Gallery and Gifts and Shavonn Smith of Nanny’s Soul Food are leading the planning efforts. They say it will include both in-business and drive-up options to collect treats, plus food, spooky footpool, and photo ops with CosPlay characters!

DeAna and Shavonn talked more about the event on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

Hotel Topeka at City Center (1717 SW Topeka Blvd.)
Capital Plaza Hotel finds new name under new ownership
Patterson Gives Back supported Saving Death Row Dogs with this month's award.
Patterson Legal’s “Give Back” award for October ‘goes to the dogs!’
Patterson Gives Back supported Saving Death Row Dogs with this month's award.
Patterson Gives Back helps Saving Death Row Dogs
FILE - Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner (Submitted)
LaTurner fights climate, energy misinformation in House hearing