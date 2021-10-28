NOTO gears up for Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is holding a Halloween trick-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the NOTO District.

DeAna Morrison of Amused Gallery and Gifts and Shavonn Smith of Nanny’s Soul Food are leading the planning efforts. They say it will include both in-business and drive-up options to collect treats, plus food, spooky footpool, and photo ops with CosPlay characters!

DeAna and Shavonn talked more about the event on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

