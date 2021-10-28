Advertisement

Lawrence man seriously injured when struck by SUV on Interstate 70

A Lawrence man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday when he was struck by a passing sport...
A Lawrence man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday when he was struck by a passing sport utility vehicle while he stood outside a disabled SUV on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while outside a disabled car on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 10:02 p.m. near the I-70 and I-470 interchange on the west side of Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Mazda CX5 sport utility vehicle was westbound on I-70 in the inside lane when it struck a disabled 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV and a pedestrian who was outside the vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Mackenzie Charles Moore, 30, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, Valeria Michelle Jordan, 32, of Leavenworth, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Jordan, who was alone in her car, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

City of Topeka street maintenance crews will conduct a winter operations “dry run" Thursday...
City snow crews hit Topeka streets for trial run on Thursday morniing
Evergy crews were working to restore power in Silver Lake after an outage early Thursday,...
Power restored after outage early Thursday in Silver Lake
Eastern viewing area
Rain continues
KDHE reports fifth child death related to COVID