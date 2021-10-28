Lawrence man seriously injured when struck by SUV on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday when he was struck by a passing vehicle while outside a disabled car on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 10:02 p.m. near the I-70 and I-470 interchange on the west side of Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Mazda CX5 sport utility vehicle was westbound on I-70 in the inside lane when it struck a disabled 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV and a pedestrian who was outside the vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Mackenzie Charles Moore, 30, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, Valeria Michelle Jordan, 32, of Leavenworth, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Jordan, who was alone in her car, was wearing her seat belt.

