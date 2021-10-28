LaTurner fights climate, energy misinformation in House hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner fought misinformation about the climate and energy in a House hearing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner said Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing to continue a fight against American energy producers. He said he pushed back against President Joe Biden’s energy agenda, which comes at the expense of hard-working Kansas families.

“As it turns out, there’s a lot of misinformation surrounding the energy crisis facing our nation,” said Congressman LaTurner. “The truth is, Americans are experiencing the highest gas prices since the Obama Administration, record-high inflation, and spiking natural gas prices as we approach the coldest months of the year.”

LaTurner said it is no secret that the increased costs will be passed down to consumers.

“In my home state of Kansas, farmers have to pay for this administration’s short-sighted and counterproductive policies in the form of record-high fertilizer prices which have surpassed even the previous peaks of the 2008 global financial crisis,” LaTurner told the Committee. “Instead of combating this crisis, the White House has doubled down on progressive policies that created this perfect storm of inflation in the first place and forced hard-working Americans to dig deeper into their pockets to pick up the tab.”

LaTurner said it is misinformation to suggest the rising prices and taxes are necessary to achieve long-term environmental goals. He said the policies also undermine the nation’s energy independence.

