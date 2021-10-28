KDOT requests proposals for electric vehicle charging stations installations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that wish to have an electric vehicle charging station along certain sections of Kansas roadways have been asked to submit their proposals to KDOT.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is requesting proposals to install electric vehicle charging stations along the Sunflower State’s most traveled roadways.

KDOT said the Request for Proposals is the next step to getting out about $2 million of Kansas’s allocation of Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds meant to install DC Fast Charging stations. It said it currently has about 12 priority locations to improve public access to charging stations every 50 miles along primary roads.

The Department said the priority electric vehicle DCFC charging station locations are as follows:

I-70 – Oakley/Grainfield/Grinnell area

I-70 – WaKeeney

I-70 – Russell

I-70 – Ellsworth/U.S. 156 exit

I-70 – Abilene to Junction City area

I-70 – Manhattan to Paxico area

I-35 – Ottawa

I-35 – Emporia

I-35 – Cassoday to Matfield-Green area

I-35 – Belle Plaine – Wellington Area

I-135 – Newton/North Newton

U.S. 81 – Concordia

KDOT said those interested can attend a virtual pre-proposal call on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required and a confirmation email will provide meeting details. To register, click HERE.

The Department said it issued a request for information in September for feedback and input to help develop the RFP and program criteria to award the funds. It said responses resulted in the flowing changes:

Applicants responding to this RFP are not required to have responded to the RFI.

Charging capacity requirements have lowered with scaled scoring criteria.

Application due date is extended to Dec. 15.

Questions about the RFP should be emailed to kdot.designcontracts@ks.gov by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Responses to question received by the deadline will be posted by Nov. 16 HERE.

Responses to the RFP are required to be emailed to kdot.designcontracts@ks.gov by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

To download an application form or for more information, click HERE.

