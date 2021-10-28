Advertisement

KDHE reports fifth child death related to COVID

(KWCH)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of COVID clusters in Kansas schools fell again this week, but the state is reporting another child death from the virus.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update showed a new death in the 10- to 17-year old age group. It is the third death in that age group, and the fifth child death from the virus overall, with two record among zero to nine-year-olds.

KDHE declined to provide any further information about the death, including the date the child passed away, the county where they lived, the exact age, or if it was a boy or girl. The state has released such information in other COVID-related deaths.

The death was among 103 KDHE added to the state’s overall total from Monday to Wednesday. However, a KDHE spokesperson says the state’s daily numbers continue trending down. The large increase was due to reconciling death records from a period of several months.

Overall, KDHE’s weekly cluster update shows the state with 185 active clusters this week, down from 203 last week.

Of those, 54 are in K-thru-12 schools, down from 60 a week ago. However, the clusters account for 584 cases, which is up from 569 last week.

