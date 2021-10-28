KDHE encourages COVID precautions to keep trick or treaters safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansans prepare to have a scary good time this Halloween, the KDHE has provided tips to keep everyone from getting spooked by COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has encouraged residents to celebrate Halloween safely and spookily this year by following a few COVID-19 precautions. It said Kansans can enjoy the holiday safely by getting tested ahead of activities with people outside their immediate family, respecting social distancing guidelines and wearing masks to help keep trick or treaters safe.

While cases in the U.S. have decreased, the KDHE said community transmission remains high throughout much of the Sunflower State. To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended trick or treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor parties.

The KDHE said it highly recommends not attending parties or participating in activities if feeling sick. It said to wear a mask if unable to maintain social distance both indoors and outdoors and feel free to get creative and match it with a costume.

“We know Kansas families are looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year,” said Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of KDHE. “It’s a fun holiday for the whole family, but unfortunately COVID-19 is still putting our communities at risk. Since outdoor activities pose less of a risk, trick-or-treating is the perfect way to enjoy the spooky season and help reduce the spread. There are easy ways we can all stay safe - getting tested and getting vaccinated, if eligible, can keep the virus from spreading while we gather for candy apples and other Halloween treats.”

The Department said residents can help keep communities safe by getting tested regularly. To find a free testing site near you, click HERE.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

The KDHE said it hopes all residents have a spooktacular Halloween and have a scary good time while being safe.

