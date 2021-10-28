Advertisement

Kansas school faces backlash after ‘Gender Unicorn’ sheet handed out in health class

Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school...
Olathe Public Schools is facing backlash after this worksheet was handed out in a high school health class.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas school is facing backlash after a “Gender Unicorn” sheet was handed out in a high school health classroom asking students to indicate who they are attracted to and how they identify.

KCTV5 reports a worksheet asking students to express their gender identity was handed out in an Olathe high school classroom the week before Halloween.

Olathe Public Schools says it has asked students not to complete the worksheet handed out in a high school Human Growth and Development class.

The assignment titled “The Gender Unicorn,” asks students to write down which sex they were assigned at birth, who they are physically and emotionally attracted to, and to explain how they express their gender.

Olathe Public Schools said the assignment was “not appropriate” and not part of its curriculum.

“While this worksheet was not appropriate in terms of the information requested, the district supports all students and strives to create inclusive environments where students can reach out to trusted adults for support,” the district said in a statement.

The school said it has been working with staff to ensure the worksheet is not used in any other classes.

Earlier this week in a high school Human Growth and Development class, a worksheet was handed out to students that Olathe Public Schools does not condone and is not part of the district's curriculum. This worksheet was not appropriate for students and asked questions that could violate their personal privacy rights. Students who received the worksheet have been asked not to complete it. The district is working with staff to make sure this worksheet is not distributed to any other classrooms and is not used in any instruction moving forward. While this worksheet was not appropriate in terms of the information requested, the district supports all students and strives to create inclusive environments where students can reach out to trusted adults for support.

Olathe Public Schools

Olathe Public Schools

Kansas Representative Adam Thomas said his child originally brought the sheet home.

“Let kids be kids. Whoever they decide to be is fine, but the classroom is not the place to push this ideology onto them. That’s at home with their family or with a school counselor. I applaud the school district’s rapid response.”

