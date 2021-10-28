Advertisement

Kansas generates second most electricity from renewable energy

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn near Spearville, Kan. Evergy, Kansas' largest electric company expects to make its first big investments in solar energy over the next three years and increase wind generating capacity with the goal to produce no net carbon emissions as of 2045. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the state with the second-highest share of electricity generation from renewable energy.

Boost Kansas says October 25-29 marks America’s first Clean Power Week and Kansas officials, energy and business stakeholders are coming together to highlight the Sunflower State’s leadership in the nation’s fastest-growing energy source.

Data from the American Clean Power Association indicates Kansas has the second-highest share of electricity generation from renewable energy at 44%.

Boost Kansas said communities in the Sunflower State have seen almost $55 million in local, state and property tax investments and $13 billion in capital investment from renewable energy projects in 2020 alone.

The initiative said Kansas currently has 7.359 megawatts of operating clean energy capacity, which ranks the state fifth in the nation.

With policies outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better reconciliation bills, Boost Kansas said Kansas will have endless opportunities to build on its strong renewable energy workforce and promote investment and business.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify this person as the suspect of a...
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
Erinn Billups cheers at a Washburn University football game. (Hannah Meier/HNM Photo)
Washburn University cheerleader hopes to inspire others as she recovers from hit and run

Latest News

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas
FILE
Kansas among least safe states in America
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know
Frank Sabatini (Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home)
Frank Sabatini passes away at age 89