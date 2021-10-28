Kansas generates second most electricity from renewable energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the state with the second-highest share of electricity generation from renewable energy.

Boost Kansas says October 25-29 marks America’s first Clean Power Week and Kansas officials, energy and business stakeholders are coming together to highlight the Sunflower State’s leadership in the nation’s fastest-growing energy source.

Data from the American Clean Power Association indicates Kansas has the second-highest share of electricity generation from renewable energy at 44%.

Boost Kansas said communities in the Sunflower State have seen almost $55 million in local, state and property tax investments and $13 billion in capital investment from renewable energy projects in 2020 alone.

The initiative said Kansas currently has 7.359 megawatts of operating clean energy capacity, which ranks the state fifth in the nation.

With policies outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better reconciliation bills, Boost Kansas said Kansas will have endless opportunities to build on its strong renewable energy workforce and promote investment and business.

