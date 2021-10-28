Kansas among least safe states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas does not seem like a dangerous state it ranks among the least safe in America in a new study from WalletHub.

Following its report on America’s Best Small Cities, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2021′s Safest States in America. To decide which states were most secure it said it compared all 50 states across 55 metrics with data sets ranging from percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

However, Kansas and its bordering states did not rank very high on the list.

The Sunflower State came in at 38th with a rank of 26 for Personal and Residential Safety, 27 for Financial Safety, 11 for Road Safety, 35 for Workplace Safety and 45 for Emergency Preparedness.

Nebraska ranked at 31 with a rank of 15 for Personal and Residential Safety, 13 for Financial Safety, 20 for Road Safety, 31 for Workplace Safety and 41 for Emergency Preparedness.

Colorado ranked 34th with a rank of 36 for Personal and Residential Safety, 9 for Financial Safety, 30 for Road Safety, 45 for Workplace Safety and 28 for Emergency Preparedness.

Missouri came in at 42 with a rank of 39 for Personal and Residential Safety, 23 for Financial Safety, 44 for Road Safety, 32 for Workplace Safety and 40 for Emergency Preparedness.

Lastly, Oklahoma came in at 46 with a rank of 37 for Personal and Residential Safety, 45 for Financial Safety, 36 for Road Safety, 47 for Workplace Safety and 44 for Emergency Preparedness.

The study also found that Nebraska tied for having the lowest unemployment rate. Oklahoma had the second-highest share of uninsured residents and the lowest percentage of adults with savings.

The personal finance website said the safest states are Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Utah while the most dangerous are Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

