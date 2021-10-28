Frank Sabatini passes away at age 89

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A staple of the Topeka community, Frank Sabatini has passed away at the age of 89.

Sabatini, who had long fought Alzheimer’s, died Sunday. He spent decades contributing to Topeka and Kansas as a whole, from running several businesses to volunteering his time with area non-profits.

Services are set for 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthews Catholic Church. The service will be streamed on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences can also be sent to the funeral home’s website.

