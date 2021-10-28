Advertisement

Four Royals named Gold Glove Award finalists

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with Salvador Perez after hitting a grand...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with Salvador Perez after hitting a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Four Kansas City Royals have been named finalists for the 2021 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc. announced Thursday.

Catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Whit Merrifield, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor all made the list.

The four finalists are the most by the Royals since 2017 and the second-most among AL teams this season.

The Royals have had 18 Gold Glove winners since 2011 — good for the most in the Major Leagues. KC also owns the league’s second-longest active streak with a winner in each of the last 10 seasons. The Rockies lead with a winner in 11-straight seasons.

Winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle warms up prior to an NFL football game between...
Pringle signs with Pringles
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know
Tre Richardson
Highland Park’s Tre Richardson plays through shoulder injury
Tre Richardson
Highland Park's Tre Richardson plays despite shoulder injury