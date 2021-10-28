Four Royals named Gold Glove Award finalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Four Kansas City Royals have been named finalists for the 2021 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc. announced Thursday.

Catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Whit Merrifield, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor all made the list.

The four finalists are the most by the Royals since 2017 and the second-most among AL teams this season.

The Royals have had 18 Gold Glove winners since 2011 — good for the most in the Major Leagues. KC also owns the league’s second-longest active streak with a winner in each of the last 10 seasons. The Rockies lead with a winner in 11-straight seasons.

Winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Congratulations to our four Gold Glove Award finalists!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/2TfFrFlQJg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 28, 2021

