Advertisement

Fort Riley bids farewell to two retired Mounted Color Guard mules

Fort Riley bids farewell to Julie and Jane on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Fort Riley bids farewell to Julie and Jane on Thursday, Oct. 28.(Ft. Riley)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley bid farewell to two mules who have been retired from the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Fort Riley says Troopers of Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard bid farewell to Julie and Jane. It said the 15- and 19-year-old mules served the nation well and are now going to a good home to enjoy their retirement.

“They’re just a good team. They make a bad driver look good and good driver look great,” said Trooper Quinton Witt, who worked with the pair for over a year.

Witt said the mules loved to work.

“They’re mules, so they’re super intelligent,” he said. “They have their personalities, though. Jane is an absolute lover in the pasture. She’ll come up to you, put her head down and hug you. Jane is antisocial until she’s ready to work. This mule loves working. Favorite thing to do is work.”

Two new mules will be added to the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard soon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High Drumline director Sal Cruz was arrested 10/27 for battery.
Topeka High Drumline leader arrested for battery
Steven Smith was arrested Tuesday, October 26, 2021 for DUI.
Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI
Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

Latest News

FILE
Missouri Governor issues order to keep federal workers from being fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE
As COVID indicator rises, City of Topeka drops mask requirement
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with Salvador Perez after hitting a grand...
Four Royals named Gold Glove Award finalists
Sen. Roger Marshall hosts a barbecue for Capitol Police on National First Responders Day on...
Sen. Marshall grills Kansas bratwurst for Capitol Police in D.C. on National First Responders Day