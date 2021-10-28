Fort Riley bids farewell to two retired Mounted Color Guard mules

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley bid farewell to two mules who have been retired from the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Fort Riley says Troopers of Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard bid farewell to Julie and Jane. It said the 15- and 19-year-old mules served the nation well and are now going to a good home to enjoy their retirement.

“They’re just a good team. They make a bad driver look good and good driver look great,” said Trooper Quinton Witt, who worked with the pair for over a year.

Witt said the mules loved to work.

“They’re mules, so they’re super intelligent,” he said. “They have their personalities, though. Jane is an absolute lover in the pasture. She’ll come up to you, put her head down and hug you. Jane is antisocial until she’s ready to work. This mule loves working. Favorite thing to do is work.”

Two new mules will be added to the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard soon.

