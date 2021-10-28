Advertisement

Forge hosts annual Trick or Treat pick up

Trick or Treat on the Trail
Trick or Treat on the Trail(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The inclement weather Wednesday evening didn’t stop one Topeka Halloween tradition.

Forge Young Leaders teamed up with the Topeka Housing Authority and United Way to host its 10th Trick-or-Treat on the Trail.

Families in the Deer Creek neighborhood were able to drive by the area community center or Pine Ridge Prep to fill their bags with candy. The event transitioned to a drive-thru process due to the rain.

There probably won’t be much, but any leftover candy will be given away in Pine Ridge classrooms Thursday.

