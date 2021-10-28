Advertisement

Day of the Dead altar unveiled at Kansas Statehouse

Students from Dodge City and Gov. Kelly unveil the Day of the Dead altar at the Kansas...
Students from Dodge City and Gov. Kelly unveil the Day of the Dead altar at the Kansas Statehouse on Oct. 28, 2021.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Dodge City and Governor Laura Kelly unveiled the Day of the Dead altar at the Kansas Statehouse ahead of the holiday.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she visited students and educators from Dodge City USD 443 to view the Day of the Dead altar in the Kansas Statehouse.

“The students I visited with today went above and beyond to decorate this year’s Day of the Dead altar,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I appreciated their expertise, and the opportunity to join them to celebrate our state’s diversity and the lives of those who have passed before us.”

The Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Gov. Kelly said the holiday involves family and friends who gather to remember and pay respect to those who have died.

Gov. Kelly said the altar and decorations will be on display in the first-floor rotunda of the Statehouse until Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Cole, 40, of Topeka.
Meth found in Topeka woman’s vehicle during traffic stop
A crash near the junction of N.W. US-75 and N.W. US-24 highways north of Topeka sent at least...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on US-75 north of Topeka
Detectives arrested 51-year-old Robin Byrum and 54-year-old Scott Poole for the felony charge...
DNA leads to arrests 30 years after infant found dead in trash
Kansas State fans tailgate outside the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before an NCAA college...
K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Topeka 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks

Latest News

FILE
Topeka doctor provides tips to keep kids out of the ER this Halloween
Pair of crashes reported on I-70 in west Topeka
FILE - Attorney General Derek Schmidt (June 16, 2021)
AG Schmidt continues fight against COVID vaccine mandates on shaky legal grounds
Snowplows take to Topeka streets Thursday for 'dry run'