Day of the Dead altar unveiled at Kansas Statehouse

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she visited students and educators from Dodge City USD 443 to view the Day of the Dead altar in the Kansas Statehouse.

“The students I visited with today went above and beyond to decorate this year’s Day of the Dead altar,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I appreciated their expertise, and the opportunity to join them to celebrate our state’s diversity and the lives of those who have passed before us.”

The Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Gov. Kelly said the holiday involves family and friends who gather to remember and pay respect to those who have died.

Gov. Kelly said the altar and decorations will be on display in the first-floor rotunda of the Statehouse until Tuesday, Nov. 2.

