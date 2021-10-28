Advertisement

As COVID indicator rises, City of Topeka drops mask requirement

Masks still required in Municipal Court
FILE
FILE(WTOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While masks may still be required in the Municipal Court, they will no longer be required in any other City of Topeka facility.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka said masks will no longer be required to be worn in city buildings by employees or visitors, with the exception of the Municipal Court.

The news comes the same day the Shawnee Co. Health Department announced the COVID-19 indicator had jumped to the substantial zone.

The City said the Municipal Court will continue to require masks until further notice.

However, the City said it does still encourage employees and visitors to practice social distancing and mask-wearing when possible.

