City snow crews hit Topeka streets for trial run on Thursday morniing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you see snowplows on Topeka streets Thursday morning, you can relax.

No snow is in the forecast for the capital city.

Instead, city street maintenance crews will be conducting a winter operations “dry run,” officials said.

The “dry run” is designed to test equipment and make sure operations are running smoothly in preparation for the winter months.

During the “dry run,” people can expect to see crews driving their routes as they would during an actual snow event.

