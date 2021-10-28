City snow crews hit Topeka streets for trial run on Thursday morniing

Advertisement

City of Topeka street maintenance crews will conduct a winter operations “dry run" Thursday morning to test equipment and make sure operations are running smoothly in preparation for the winter month, officials said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you see snowplows on Topeka streets Thursday morning, you can relax.

No snow is in the forecast for the capital city.

Instead, city street maintenance crews will be conducting a winter operations “dry run,” officials said.

The “dry run” is designed to test equipment and make sure operations are running smoothly in preparation for the winter months.

During the “dry run,” people can expect to see crews driving their routes as they would during an actual snow event.

