Capital Plaza Hotel finds new name under new ownership

Hotel Topeka at City Center (1717 SW Topeka Blvd.)
Hotel Topeka at City Center (1717 SW Topeka Blvd.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New owners means a new name for the Capital Plaza Hotel in Topeka.

A sign posted outside the hotel, located in front of the Stormont Vail Events Center at 17th and Topeka, bears the new name: “Hotel Topeka at City Center.”

After struggling through the pandemic in 2020, even shutting down operations for three months, the hotel was taken over by the bank this summer and transferred into new management under GF Hotels & Resorts.

