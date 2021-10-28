Ascension Via Christi celebrates 85 years of healthcare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan is celebrating 85 years of bringing much-needed healthcare services to the residents of Manhattan.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan says since 1936, when the then Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia took on Park View Hospital, it has served the residents of Manhattan and the surrounding areas.

On Nov. 5, 2021, 85 years later, Ascension said it continues to uphold that mission by providing care to all, with special attention to those that live in poverty and are the most vulnerable.

“This is an important milestone in the journey of our presence as a healing ministry in Manhattan,” said Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “We thank our community for their support over the past 85 years. We are hopeful and excited to look forward to the next 85 years of healthcare.”

Ascension said staff will celebrate the milestone from Nov. 1 - 8, with various events including a coat drive to benefit the USD 383 FIT Closet, an associate breakfast and a special day at Sunset Zoo.

The Hospital said Bishop Jerry Vincke of the Catholic Diocese of Salina will celebrate the annual “White Mass” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at Manhattan’s St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 2900 Kimball Ave. It said the White Mass takes its name from the color healthcare providers traditionally wore and some still wear today.

“It is an opportunity to give thanks to God for the gift of our caregivers and to ask for his continued blessing on our work in Jesus’ healing ministry,” said Copple.

Ascension said all physicians, nurses, medical professionals and healthcare workers, as well as their families, are invited to attend.

